The current leader of the Liberal Democrats is Jo Swinson, elected to succeed Vince Cable in July 2019.

She is the MP for East Dunbartonshire, first being elected in 2005 and then regaining her seat in 2017 after losing it in 2015.

A former marketing manager, in 2015 Jo founded her own consulting business advising organisations on workplace diversity. She has written a book, Equal Power.

As a government minister during the coalition government, Jo Swinson introduced shared parental leave, extended flexible working rights, clamped down on unscrupulous payday lenders, increased penalties on employers failing to pay workers the minimum wage, improved corporate reporting, introduced new rights for consumers buying online, created the Groceries Code Adjudicator to improve supermarkets’ treatment of suppliers and won government support to bring in gender pay gap reporting.

Lib Dem leadership contest

Jo Swinson was elected Lib Dem leader in the 2019 leadership contest, in which she defeated Edward Davey in a record turnout for a Lib Dem leadership contest.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats is elected by one-member, one-vote (OMOV). This means that all party members get one vote and each vote counts equally in the election for Lib Dem leader.

The previous Liberal Democrats leaders were:

There is an excellent book about previous Liberal Democrat and Liberal leaders I happily recommend: British Liberal Leaders, edited by Duncan Brack and Tony Little.

You can also find out more about how previous Lib Dem leaders have fared in this short history of the Liberal Democrats.

