Which countries do Brits think are enemies and allies?

Interesting polling results from Redfield & Wilton, showing how wary the British public is of the US compared to other countries:

Those figures show a slump in the USA’s standing in the eyes of Britons compared with YouGov polling in 2016. The questions were not the same, and so are not directly comparable, but notice how the relative position of the US compared with France and Germany has changed:

That slippage under President Donald Trump is also reflected in Opinium polling from 2018 on a different but related question:

The 2016 YouGov results broken down by voting intention added in the twist that, even allowing for the margins of error on sub-breaks, the overall pattern is that Ukip supporters were less likely to say that a country is an ally than the rest of the population, with the exceptions of Israel, Russia and China.

Earlier polling from 2015, also by YouGov, found a similar picture and one very different from the current one: