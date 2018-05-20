A longer watch for the weekend – Professor Vernon Bogdanor on the February 1974 general election.

Aside from its historic interest, this is also one of the few general elections at which the third party (Liberal Democrats, Alliance or Liberals) has secured the sort of increase in its share of the popular vote which the Liberal Democrats currently need to get back to where the party was pre-coalition. In February 1974 the Liberal Party’s vote went up from 7.5% to 19.3%.

Here’s the story of that general election in which the Liberal Party was led by Jeremy Thorpe:

