The first ever wireless hack: Marconi vs Maskelyne

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

No, it wasn’t called “hacking” back then: it was called “scientific hooliganism”. Let’s talk about Marconi, Nevil Maskelyne, and a demonstration that didn’t go as planned.

The more general point about modern-style security issues having recognisable roots in times which long pre-date the widespread use of the internet, or indeed the internet’s existence at all, is also reflected in the excellent early 1980s TV drama Bird of Prey.