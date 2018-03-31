The first ever wireless hack: Marconi vs Maskelyne
More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:
No, it wasn’t called “hacking” back then: it was called “scientific hooliganism”. Let’s talk about Marconi, Nevil Maskelyne, and a demonstration that didn’t go as planned.
The more general point about modern-style security issues having recognisable roots in times which long pre-date the widespread use of the internet, or indeed the internet’s existence at all, is also reflected in the excellent early 1980s TV drama Bird of Prey.
