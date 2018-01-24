Why Malcolm Gladwell is interesting, but wrong

Malcolm Gladwell’s piece a few years back for The New Yorker, Small Change – why the revolution will not be tweeted, set people debating over his dismissal of social networking’s ability to bring about change.

It’s come to my mind again recently because so much of the anti-Brexit campaigning, outside the Liberal Democrats at least, is digital in nature. Digital campaigning can certainly be very effective, but how much of an issue is it that so relatively little is being done to build grassroots offline campaigning against Brexit? Hence my thoughts returning to Gladwell’s piece.

As ever with Gladwell, the piece is an enjoyable read studded with interesting stories. But the argument does not stack up as Gladwell’s own core example in his article show.

Gladwell rightly praises the enormous courage of American civil rights campaigners such as the four black college students who sat down at a white’s only lunch table in Greensboro, North Carolina on 1 February 1960 thereby triggering a massive wave of protests against segregation.

Their brave physical presence achieved far more than an email, tweet or status update. As Gladwell also points out, behind their initial action and its knock-on effects were deep personal relationships. He documents how the four knew each other, with various mixes of sharing schooling and rooming together at college. All four “would smuggle beer into the dorm and talk late into the night”. That was the background that gave them the mutual support to be so brave.

But wait – think again about the reference to smuggling beer and late night alcohol fuelled chat. Take either of those out of this context and they look pretty trivial and decidedly non-revolution inducing. Late night drinking sessions changing the world? Alcohol the key tool for bringing about positive social change? Yeah right, you might think.

Yet Gladwell’s whole point is that it is these sorts of personal bonds that provide the fuel for changing the world. In his terminology, strong ties between people are required for bringing about major change, yet social networking’s forte is developing weak ties between people.

However, weak ties can create the strong ties, if repeated – just as one late night drinking session can turn into deep friendships, if repeated.

And those lightweight encounters which can build into something more are just the sort of encounters that social networking, including Twitter, excels at. The buzzing back and forth of instant messages, the sharing of photos of your cats, the tweets about being caught in the rain after your train was cancelled. They all can fulfil exactly the same role as alcohol and late-night chats did for the quartet that Gladwell praises so rightly.

Social media can take many forms, not all of it productive, much of it trivial and some it downright unpleasant. So too can late night drinking. But as Gladwell himself points out, that doesn’t mean it cannot also have profound effects.