Sign up here to get London Liberal Democrats news via email



Welcome to my email digest for news from the Liberal Democrats in London. It combines combining official news stories London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon, the party’s London MPs, Tom Brake, Vince Cable and Ed Davey and the London Lib Dems regional party.

The purpose of the London Liberal Democrats email list is the same as with my other popular email digest lists. It takes stories that the party is producing but which aren’t easy to get conveniently landing in your inbox and puts that right. Sign up and wait for the emails to arrive without missing stories or having to remember to go round checking websites.

The stories are all official ones, but the email list is an unofficial one run by myself.

Get London Liberal Democrats news

Just pick London from this list, along with any other email services if you wish:



Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.