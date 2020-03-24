With many people looking for more things to fill their time with, I’m going to re-run a series of posts about films and TV shows likely to be of interest to those who follow politics.

Another cracking Danish thriller. Those four words summarise, but hardly do justice to, Follow the Money. Centred around the charismatic CEO of Energreen, a Danish renewable energy firm, and a dogged police detective, this drama series starts with a suspicious death but quickly becomes a story of murky finances, questionable technology and economic power. Along with a dog that completely steals one, powerful and emotive, scene.

It is classic Nordic Noir even if, for my taste, the final episode is neither quite poignant nor dramatic enough to give it the really top send-off that the preceding nine episodes deserved.

And I’m not sure if it’s intentional or not, but the family whose original bereavement sparked much of the plot ends up mostly forgotten. An odd loose end, although perhaps also deliberately playing up the way people’s lives get swept aside by the more powerful in search of the bigger picture.

