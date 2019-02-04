Three Rules for Rulers: CGP Grey has some advice



Watch the fun (yet educational) video from CGP Grey, with some tips for rulers – dictatorial or democratic:

The arguments in the video are best not taken too literally – after all, money and force aren’t the only motivating factors around. If you want to delve into the arguments further, here’s the relevant book from the video: The Dictator’s Handbook: Why Bad Behavior is Almost Always Good Politics.

There’s a follow-up video which you can watch here.