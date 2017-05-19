Lib Dem tip#9: Use MiniVAN, the Lib Dem canvassing app

Welcome to tmy series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

There’s a free app available for Android and iPhone/iPad* which makes canvassing much easier and quicker, as used successfully in the Witney and Richmond by-elections.

It’s called MiniVAN and works with the party’s Connect electoral database. Using the app cuts out completely the need to print off canvass cards, write down information as you go around (hoping it isn’t raining and making the paper go soggy) and then have someone type up the results (hoping they can read your handwriting successfully).

Instead, you download a list of names and addresses to call on at the start, have a handy map to guide you around, and all your data is safely stored, needing just one upload to the database at the end. Easier, more convenient and saves anyone having the job of having to do manual data entry afterwards.

It works well in areas without mobile reception too as you only need to be online beforehand (to download the canvass lists) and afterwards (to upload data).

* The app is listed in both app stores as being from NGPVAN, the company which supplies both the app and Connect. It’s an American firm, also used by Barack Obama’s two Presidential campaigns as well as our sister party the Canadian Liberals.

