Liberal Democrat federal conference app (Lib Dem tip #25)

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which first appeared in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Liberal Democrat conferences come with quite a lot of paperwork, which makes the conference app for federal conferences a very handy way of helping to keep on top of all the information.

It has just been updated for the forthcoming federal conference in Bournemouth (16-19 September). It’s available for both iPhone and Android. Pdfs of the key conference paperwork are also available.

When you go to install the Lib Dem Conference App, keep an eye out too for the other essential Lib Dem app, MiniVAN, which makes all the administration of canvassing (where to go, who to call on and recording what they told you) a snap.

You can read the full set of tips for Lib Dem party members here.

