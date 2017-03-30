political

This week’s council by-elections are a personality test

Optimists will be celebrating the absence of any contests without a Liberal Democrat candidate.

Pessimists will be lamenting the absence of any Liberal Democrat gains.

And psephologists will be noting the absence of any by-elections at all this week.

 

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

