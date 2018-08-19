VIDEO: Tim Farron – stop demonising immigrants

It’s fair to say that Tim Farron’s reputation amongst Liberal Democrats, and liberals more widely, took a bit of a battering during the 2017 general election. There were some moments, though, when he hit absolutely the right liberal note.

Moreover what he said then is still very relevant now, and this clip from one of the party leader debates illustrates:

I hope this is the Tim Farron we see more of when the new political season picks up again in September. At his best, he is a brilliant advocate for liberalism, and we certainly need more of those.