Tim Farron calls on Theresa May to form cross-party Brexit negotiation team

From a Liberal Democrat press release:

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has written to Theresa May calling for a cross-party joint cabinet committee to be established to negotiate Brexit.

He has called for a committee made up of MPs, selected by their parties and representative of the political make-up of parliament. The team would become the front line of negotiations with Brussels and ultimately have to agree to the final deal, which could then be put to the British people.

Tim Farron said:

We have just had an extremely divisive election and an outcome that has yet again plunged the country into uncertainty. The Conservatives and Labour represent a divided Britain with leaders pulling them to the extremes. Yet with a hung parliament and Brexit negotiations fast approaching, unity and consensus are needed now more than ever. This is a moment for those in the centre to gather together, whatever our parties, and work in the national interest. I am determined that the Liberal Democrats will be a constructive opposition in this parliament and will play our part to bring the country together, working with people of all parties and none, to fight for the best possible deal for you, your family, your neighbours and our country.

The full text of the letter is: