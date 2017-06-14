Brian Paddick resigns at Lib Dem Shadow Home Secretary

Liberal Democrat peer and former Mayor of London candidate, Brian Paddick, earlier today stood down from the Liberal Democrat team in Parliament:

He’s declined requests to expand on his statement:

Given Brian Paddick’s background as previously Britain’s highest-ranking out policeman, it’s widely assumed (I think correctly) that this is a reference to how Tim Farron responded to question on equalities issues and his religious faith during the (first) 2017 general election.

I wrote more about how Tim Farron fared in that contest in the latest edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire, which you can read online here (and sign up to receive future editions here).

Note: under the party’s usual rules, there is automatically a leadership election within 12 months of a general election unless one of a limited number of conditions apply, such as the party being in government.