Tim Farron steps down as Liberal Democrat leader

News just out: Tim Farron is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Democrats. His full message is below, the crux of which is:

To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, liberal party in 2017 – and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching, has felt impossible for me.

Sad news, and, whether you think Tim’s resignation was necessary or not, he should be given credit for making a very difficult decision with the best interests of the party at heart.

Many would have hoped that by the next general election he would have found a way to deal with questions about his faith which garnered a better response from the media, and it’s to his credit that he’s faced up to that rather than hoped that such questions wouldn’t arise again. Being leader at the same time as fighting a very marginal constituency would have also been a significant burden.

My own fear was that the combination of those two issues, coming after his mixed polling results this time round, would have made him being a successful leader at the next election impossible, but it is possible his talents would have risen to that. We’ll now never know.

I still remember well the occasion when the two of us gave essentially the same speech a few minutes apart at a Liberal Democrat conference. Mine was, I thought, one of my better conference speeches, but it was as nothing compared to the skill and verve with which Tim fashioned a passionate, moving speech out of a similar set of points.

It was that sort of class which resulted in a new phenomenon at Lib Dem conferences during his leader speeches – regular mid-speech standing ovations, common in other parties but previously just about unknown in the Liberal Democrats.

That was just one example of how often and how well he motivated activists, members and supporters. I’m sure Tim will still have a great role to play in the promotion of Liberal Democracy.

The Federal Board will shortly be setting the timetable for the leadership election. I’d expect that it will run over the summer with a new leader in place for the party’s autumn conference, but that has not yet been decided. The contest will be done by an all-member postal ballot.

Here’s his resignation statement in full: