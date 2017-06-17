First survey of Lib Dem members over leadership closes midnight, results out Sunday
I’m going to close the survey of Liberal Democrat members about the party’s leadership election at midnight tonight (Saturday). I will then report back on the results in a special edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire tomorrow morning.
So:
- If you are a member, you’ve still got time to take part in the survey here.
- Whether or not you are a member, sign up to be among the first to receive the results here, including whether or not members think Tim Farron was right to resign and who they want to see succeed him.
