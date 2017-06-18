Jo Swinson running for Deputy Leader, not Leader, of the Lib Dems

Over on Liberal Democrat Voice, Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson explains why, despite the widespread support for her in the party, she won’t be running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats:

I have been overwhelmed by so many lovely messages from people I know, and from many members I have not yet met, encouraging me to stand for leader. I am touched and flattered that you look to me – and I am determined to play a key role in our party’s leadership…

When Tim resigned, my instincts told me that the best way I can serve the party at the moment is still as Deputy Leader. Over the years I’ve learned I should trust my instincts.

My reflections and conversations about a range of factors have confirmed my conviction that the right role for me now is Deputy Leader. [Full post here]