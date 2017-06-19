More evidence the problem wasn’t the Lib Dem election strategy, it was the execution

Different day, different polling method, different question wordings but same conclusion as before: there is a large enough chunk of voters who support the Liberal Democrat policy of a referendum on the Brexit deal to have fuelled a much higher vote share for the party in the general election.

This time the data is from Survation again, the most accurate pollster at the general election, but from its phone rather than internet polling:

The problem wasn’t that the Liberal Democrats were fishing in too small a pond. It’s that we weren’t fishing well.