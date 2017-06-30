Lib Dems hold Eastleigh council seat with huge swing from Conservatives

Four council by-elections this week, including a Lib Dem defence in Eastleigh. Not a great surprise that the party held its seat there given it was in a ward the party has always won, but even so the size of the swing from the Conservatives was impressive:

Congratulations to Clifford Morris and the team.

No Lib Dem candidate alas in the other three by-elections:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

