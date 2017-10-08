Voting intention opinion polls 1943-present: Q3 2017

The latest quarterly update to my PollBase, my database of British voting intention opinion polls since 1943 is now up.

Aside from another three months of data, this update includes:

Additional data, including an extra poll, from SurveyMonkey for the 2015-17 Parliament (with thanks to Mark Blumenthal)

Enjoy!

I release a new edition of PollBase once a quarter, both adding in the new national voting intention polls from the last quarter and also improving the older data, such as filling in gaps and making some of the columns clearer.

