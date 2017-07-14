Brilliant Lib Dem win in Three Rivers by-election

Seven council by-elections this week, spanning Scotland, northern England and southern England.

Of most interest to Liberal Democrat eyes was a defence of a Lib Dem seat in Three Rivers, triggered by the death of the former Lib Dem leader Ann Shaw. Won comfortably on a previous occasion, the party did however get defeated in this ward in the 2015 nadir. This time? Nearly two-thirds of the vote for Phil Williams and the team:

As a result of this win, the Liberal Democrats have retained control of Three Rivers council.

Fun fact: Phil’s father was Chair of the Three Rivers Council, but for the Conservatives.

Over in Middlesbrough, good to see the local party putting up a pair of candidates in previously uncontested wards:

No candidates, however, unfortunately over in Scotland and Warwickshire:

Elsewhere, there were two of those ‘promising third places‘ in southern England:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

