Tim Farron – I had decided to stand down as leader before polling day

Outgoing Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has revealed in an interview with the BBC that he made his decision to stand down as leader before the general election:

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett, Mr Farron said that under his leadership, the party had “left intensive care and is back relevant”.

“My job was to save the party,” he said.

“The Liberal Democrats still exist and we’re moving forward.”

Mr Farron faced repeated questions about his views on gay sex during the campaign, and when he announced his resignation, said he had found it impossible to be a committed Christian and lead a “progressive liberal party”.

Asked about his decision to quit, he said he had not wanted to “become the story”.

“I made the decision about two weeks into the election campaign,” he said.

“I thought there isn’t a way forward out of this without me either compromising or just causing damage to the party in the long run.”

He said he had told himself to “put that into a drawer, don’t talk to anybody else about it, get on and do as good a job as you can during the election”. [BBC]