Four in ten Leave voters say Brexit turning out to be harder than expected

An intriguing snippet from the latest Survation poll, out this weekend: 41% of Leave voters in the Referendum now agree that “the Brexit process has been more problematic than I thought it would be” and only 16% say it has been less problematic.

That is important, because the best way to change people’s mind isn’t to lecture them about how wrong they were. Rather it is to show that new information gives a good reason to come to a new view. Brexit turning out to be a rather different beast in reality from previous expectation fits the bill perfectly.

