Another day, another poll showing public opinion moving away from Brexit
This time it is ICM:
ICM told respondents that the Brexit talks were taking place and asked which of three options they would prefer to see. The results were:
The UK leaving the EU regardless of what happens: 46% (down 7 from ICM in January)
MPs to decide whether or not the UK leaves: 11% (down 1)
A second referendum to allow people to decide whether the UK leaves or not, based on the outcome of the negotiations: 32% (up 6) [The Guardian]
Get polling news and analysis by email
Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):
There are 2 comments