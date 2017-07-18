Another day, another poll showing public opinion moving away from Brexit

This time it is ICM:

ICM told respondents that the Brexit talks were taking place and asked which of three options they would prefer to see. The results were:

The UK leaving the EU regardless of what happens: 46% (down 7 from ICM in January)

MPs to decide whether or not the UK leaves: 11% (down 1)

A second referendum to allow people to decide whether the UK leaves or not, based on the outcome of the negotiations: 32% (up 6) [The Guardian]