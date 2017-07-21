Nick Clegg: I won’t stand again in Sheffield Hallam

Former Liberal Democrat leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has written to constituents in Sheffield Hallam saying that he doesn’t want to be re-selected as the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate:

It is good of Nick Clegg to make this decision so promptly because, with the possibility of another early general election, the party is already looking at selections for the next election.

He has also previously said that he doesn’t want go to the House of Lords.

