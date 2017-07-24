Liberal Democrat strategy: a brief update

It’s been a while since I’ve written about the strategy process being run by the Liberal Democrat Federal Board (FB). The FB now has responsibility for drawing up a draft strategy and putting it to federal conference for members to vote on.

That process was kicked off earlier this year with a consultation paper and a survey of party members. But then came along an early general election followed by a leadership election and of course the new leader now needs a chance to be closely involved in the process.

So rather than a proposed strategy being presented to party conference in Bournemouth this autumn, the plan instead is to have a further round of consultation, including a session at conference. All this will then come together again with a proposed strategy for the spring conference next year.

Those delays are frustrating for people like myself who feel that a clear, agreed strategy across the party is something we’ve been greatly missing. But they also make sense. So do watch out for more information as Bournemouth conference nears and please do take part in the further consultation.