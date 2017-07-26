Watford Lib Dems select Peter Taylor as new Mayor candidate

Four time election winner Dorothy Thornhill has been the directly elected Mayor of Watford since the post was created in 2002. But she is standing down next year, bringing to an end the longest term of office served by any directly elected Mayor. She will continue to be a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords, which she joined in 2015.

Liberal Democrats in Watford have now chosen Peter Taylor, currently Deputy Mayor, to stand as her successor next May.

Peter Taylor said,

I am honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate to be Watford’s next Mayor. Dorothy has been an inspirational Mayor for our town. Under her leadership Watford has been transformed into a family-friendly place, with high quality local services and a strong local economy. But there is always more to do and there are many new challenges ahead of us. I believe I have the vision, energy and commitment to ensure Watford continues to move forward. I’m looking forward to getting out on the doorstep and involving as many local people in my campaign as possible. I love Watford and it would mean so much to me to be the mayor of this wonderful town.

Mayor Dorothy Thornhill added,

I am delighted that Peter will be standing to be our next Mayor. As my deputy he has worked closely alongside me and has brought fresh ideas, enthusiasm and expertise to my team. If you have met Peter you’ll know how passionate he is about Watford and our communities. Whether volunteering at his church, helping the Friends of Oxhey Park, or being involved with some of our town’s wonderful charities, Peter is dedicated to helping others fulfil their potential and making our town the very best it can be. Being Mayor is a tough job, with a multi-million pound budget to manage and difficult decisions to make. Our next Mayor needs to be somebody with the experience, innovative thinking and perseverance to take our town forward, deal with our biggest challenges and ensure Watford continues to punch above its weight. He is a proud Watford resident who will fight our town’s corner at every level. I am looking forward to campaigning all year round for Peter – he’d make a fantastic Mayor.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.