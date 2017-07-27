Lib Dems only party to increase vote in all council by-elections this week
Three council by-elections this week, with two results in so far – and the Lib Dems the only part to increase its vote share in both:
That record was kept (just!) in the third and final result to come in:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There is one comment