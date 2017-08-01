Vince Cable’s constituency office address
Liberal Democrat MP Vince Cable has an office in his Twickenham constituency. Its address is:
49 Church Lane
Teddington
TW11 8PA
Map
Constituency website: www.trlibdems.org.uk
Phone: 020 8977 0606
Email: vince.cable.mp@parliament.uk
You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
If you’d like to contact him in his role as leader of the Liberal Democrats, then you should instead use Lib Dem HQ and you can email vince.cable@libdems.org.uk.
