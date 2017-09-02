VIDEO: Inside the giant American freezer filled with polar ice

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

Welcome to the US National Ice Core Laboratory in Denver, Colorado, where there’s a giant freezer filled with 20km of ice cores from Greenland and the Antarctic. Here’s why.

Here’s the official blurb about what the laboratory does:

The U.S. National Ice Core Laboratory (NICL) is a facility for storing, curating, and studying meteoric ice cores recovered from the glaciated regions of the world. It provides scientists with the capability to conduct examinations and measurements on ice cores, and it preserves the integrity of these ice cores in a long-term repository for current and future investigations.

The ice cores are recovered and studied for a variety of scientific investigations, most of which focus on the reconstruction of past climate states of the Earth. By investigating past climate fluctuations, scientists hope to be able to understand the mechanisms by which climate change is accomplished, and in so doing, they hope to develop predictive capabilities for future climate change.