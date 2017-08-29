Co-founder Labour Against Brexit joins Lib Dems

Jonathon Proctor, former chair and co-founder Labour Against Brexit, has just joined the Liberal Democrats. Explaining his reasons, he says:

As many people are aware I was until very recently a Labour party foot solider and dedicated member. I campaigned all over the United Kingdom for the Labour Party, going as far down as Plymouth and as far up as Aberdeen South.

I gave my all to the party. My Money, time and dedication. I was fighting for a Labour government. I wanted a Labour government .. that was until Jeremy Corbyn ruled out any chance of staying IN the European Union…

After the general election, I saw that Jeremy was still insistent on pushing for hard Brexit and not supporting the single market access. He wanted hard Tory Brexit. This was my last straw.