Nick Harvey appointed interim Lib Dem Chief Exec

The former MP for North Devon, Nick Harvey, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive at Liberal Democrat HQ following the departure of Tim Gordon.

Nick Harvey said of his appointment,

I am greatly looking forward to supporting Vince Cable as our new Leader, and hope that working closely together we can further revive Lib Dem fortunes. The party has shown great resilience. Now we have a real opportunity to begin the process of moving forwards again. British politics has never been in greater need of the Liberal Democrats. There is a major gap which only we can fill, not least on Brexit. This could have a dramatic impact on people’s jobs, the health and care system they depend on, and the schools and colleges which enable everyone to succeed in life. We must boldly promote our liberal values, at home but also with partners abroad – not fighting them, but working to find international solutions to global security and environmental challenges. The party has many talented, experienced and innovative people, as well as legions of new members. Together we can get things going again.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:

Nick has a vast amount of experience in parliament and government, as well as in management in the private sector. It is a coup to have someone of his ability to run the party machine at a time of exciting opportunity for the Liberal Democrats.

Party president Baroness Sal Brinton added:

Nick takes the helm with our membership at record levels, an increase in MPs, a string of council by-election gains and fundraising working well. It is great to have his steady hand on the tiller as the Liberal Democrats chart the next leg of our journey. We will advertise in due course to fill the role permanently.

The Federal Board (FB) is currently putting in place arrangements for recruiting a permanent Chief Executive.

Here’s what his official blurb says about Nick Harvey: