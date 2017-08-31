Federal People Development Committee (FPDC) – membership list

I recently messed up slightly by failing to send an email to all the members of the Lib Dem Federal People Development Committee. My excuse? The lists I could find online of its membership aren’t up-to-date.

So thanks to its chair Miranda Roberts and in case anyone else is wanting to check who is on the FPDC, here is an up-to-date as of now list of its membership.

And if you’re wondering what the deuce the FPDC is, see the piece Miranda wrote for Lib Dem Newswire.

Federal People Development Committee membership

There are six representatives elected by the Federal Board and then the other spaces are reserved for representatives of various party bodies. The chair of the committee and the chairs of the three subcommittees must all be drawn from the six elected representatives.