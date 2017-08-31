Federal People Development Committee (FPDC) – membership list
I recently messed up slightly by failing to send an email to all the members of the Lib Dem Federal People Development Committee. My excuse? The lists I could find online of its membership aren’t up-to-date.
So thanks to its chair Miranda Roberts and in case anyone else is wanting to check who is on the FPDC, here is an up-to-date as of now list of its membership.
And if you’re wondering what the deuce the FPDC is, see the piece Miranda wrote for Lib Dem Newswire.
Federal People Development Committee membership
There are six representatives elected by the Federal Board and then the other spaces are reserved for representatives of various party bodies. The chair of the committee and the chairs of the three subcommittees must all be drawn from the six elected representatives.
- FPDC Chair – Miranda Roberts (Elected)
- Chair of Diversity Subcommittee – Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett (Elected)
- Chair of Membership Subcommittee – Claire Halliwell (Elected)
- Chair of Training Subcommittee – Sarah Green (Elected)
- Secretary – Prue Bray (English State Party)
- Steve Jolly (Elected) – FPDC rep to Federal Conference Committee (FCC)
- Louise Harris (Elected)
- Caron Lindsay (Scottish State Party)
- Rory Daniels (co- representative, Welsh State Party)
- Hilton Marlton (co-representative, Welsh State Party)
- Sal Brinton (President)
- Sarah Brown (Lib Dem LGBT Plus)
- Charlie Kingsbury (Liberal Youth)
- Candy Piercy (Campaign for Gender Balance)
- Alice Thomas (Liberal Democrat Women)
- Ruwan Uduwerage-Perera (Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats)
- Robert Adamson and Gemma Roulston share one place as the Co-Chairs of the Liberal Democrat Disability Association)
There are no comments