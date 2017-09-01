Thin pickings for Lib Dems in this week’s council by-elections

Two council by-elections this week. The first on an out-of-the-ordinary Tuesday, though also with a not-out-of-the-ordinary absence of a Liberal Democrat candidate:

This is the fifth contest in the ward since it was created, and only once has it had a Lib Dem on the ballot paper.

On to the Thursday contest, over in Weston-super-Mare in a ward that’s only been fought once before on its current boundaries but which, back when the Lib Dems held the Parliamentary seat up to 2005, was an area of some Lib Dem strength. This time there was a Lib Dem candidate on the ballot paper – thank you Alan Rice – and in fact sort of two, as the independent candidate is a former Lib Dem councillor in the area:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

