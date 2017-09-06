“I want to lead on the issue of reducing inequality” – Vince Cable

The Liberal Democrats (and the Alliance and Liberal Party before that) have always struggled somewhat to have a distinctive policy on the economy in the eyes of voters which is more than ‘not quite as left as Labour and not quite as right as the Conservatives’.

Probably the party’s greatest period of success in attracting support for its economic policies was during Vince Cable’s time as Shadow Chancellor after the financial crash. Having a trained economist (sorry Mr Gove, that is a good thing) as party leader provides an opportunity once more to win support on the issue that is frequently at the forefront of voters’ minds.

As to how, there’s a double hint this week that tackling inequality will be the route. First up there is Vince Cable’s piece for The Independent:

In modern Britain, there is something stirring around the idea of inequality: something new and worrying. This is based on the observation that inequalities of income, wealth and opportunity between classes, regions and generations are worsening, and that Britain is becoming a more unequal society compared with its neighbours and its past. This inequality is not merely offensive to the sensibilities of progressive minded folk, but is doing serious damage to wider society and our economy… There is abundant cross-country evidence that too much inequality can harm economic performance, and that redistributive politics can do good. Studies suggest that higher levels of inequality are associated with unproductive rent-seeking; contribute to financial instability; feed asset bubbles rather than productive investment; weaken demand and encourage high levels of household debt; and lead to underinvestment in education and health… If we are serious about tackling inequality, we must tax wealth effectively through a wealth tax or combination of wealth taxes… I want to lead on the issue of reducing inequality.

But this is more than just a topic for one newspaper article, as Vince Cable is following up on the topic in a speech later today (Wednesday) to the Resolution Foundation.

In that speech he will say:

What motivates me personally and politically is the way this new Britain contrasts with the more egalitarian society I grew up in. In 20 years, my parents progressed from being factory workers in a house with an outside loo, to being part of the professional class and living in a detached house. Though they both left school at 15, they were able to see me grow up to attend an ‘elite’ university. My sense today however is that big differences in living standards and opportunities have since opened up. Social mobility is not what is was… If Britain is to become a more equal society, a serious review is needed of the set of taxes which are there to mitigate the sharp, jarring difference brought about by asset inflation and unearned income. We must tax wealth effectively.

Of course, in the Liberal Democrats policy is not just the domain of the party leader. One way any member can influence where the party goes on inequality and wealth taxation is via Lib Dem conference.

