I ran a series in Liberal Democrat Newswire highlighting essential online tools for campaigners. Given their continuing relevance, here’s what I had to say about Canva in LDN #74.

Canva is a free web-based design tool. In that, it is one of many, many such tools. But what makes it stand out for political campaigners is that it is focused on one main task: designing graphics which are optimised for use on social media.

From picking basic templates which are the right size, to easily adding simple images and text, Canva makes producing effective graphics for Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere quick and easy. That’s all them more important given how a good graphic often makes a status update on a social network have greater impact and more engagement.

Canva is free for pretty much everything you will want to do with it. There are options to buy extra graphics features and images if you are really keen to part with your money.

Add Canva to your list of bookmarks today, and if you haven’t yet also check out Dropbox and Buffer.