How leaflets (and canvassing) raise turnout in British elections

Today – how leaflets (which we know from other research work at helping to win elections) help raise turnout.

The following conclusions are from a field experiment carried out during the 2017 local elections where voters in a ward were randomly selected to receive either no campaign activity on behalf of the Lib Dems, a leaflet or a leaflet and a doorstep canvass.

(Slide taken from ‘Knock-Knock’: The role of personal contact between local parties and voters during election campaigns in Britain by Joshua Townsley, presented at EPOP 2017. PV = postal voters. NPV = non-postal voters. F2F = face to face.)

The relatively small additional impact of canvassing compared to doing just a leaflet does not necessarily mean that canvassing on its own wouldn’t have been as effective, or even more effective, than leafleting on its own.

Given the ability to leaflet more houses per hour than the number of households who can be canvassed per hour, however, the smallish additional effect of canvassing is suggestive for campaign priorities. All the more so when the finding from a field experiment previously carried out in Tower Hamlets, which showed leafleting coming out well compared with canvassing, are taken into account.

