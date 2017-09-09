Speaking at the People’s March for Europe in London, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable argued for the public to get a say on the terms of Brexit:

Here is what Vince Cable said:

We’ve got to absolutely stop the extreme Brexit which this incompetent, disunited government is trying to force upon us.

The Liberal Democrats continue to demand that the public should have a choice when the final outcome and the facts are clear.

Do we want to rush ahead off the cliff, or do we want an exit from Brexit? That choice, that option, has got to remain.

We can already begin to see what will happen with this train crash in slow motion.

A Government that is badly organised, leaving perilously late some very difficult negotiations.

Large numbers of EU nationals feeling insecure and unwanted, with some of the best people we have drifting away from the country and from our National Health Service.

We’re beginning to see the effects on the economy that will grow and grow over time.

Living standards are already beginning to be squeezed by the devaluation of the currency.

Companies are beginning to stop investing because they don’t know what the future holds or they don’t like what they see.

There is a lot of uncertainty, and this can be stopped if we choose to stop the process of Brexit.