Vince Cable appoints new Chief of Staff

Following the news that the interim Chief Executive at Lib Dem HQ is Nick Harvey comes news of two key appointments to Vince Cable’s team:

Sarah Olney, winner of the Richmond Park by-election, succeeds Ben Williams who was Chief of Staff under Tim Farron and continued in post over the summer to ensure a smooth transfer. Over the years in both that role and previous work as special advisor and in whips team Ben has had a succession of roles which typically go little noticed by the wider party membership but are crucial for the party’s success.

Mark Leftly, former Deputy Political Editor at the Independent on Sunday, is the new Leader’s Press Secretary. He takes over from Paul Butters who was widely praised across the media for his skill as Tim Farron’s Press Secretary.

Thank you Ben and Paul and best of luck for whatever comes next.