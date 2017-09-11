Liberal Democrat Disco is back. You may enjoy it more than me.

If you hunt very carefully on the internet and locate the one brief video clip in existence of me dancing you will (a) have my life-long enmity, and (b) will understand how incongruous it is for me to blog encouraging people to go to a disco.

But in the spirit of encouraging good new ideas in the party, it’s great to see Lib Dem Disco becoming a regular part of Liberal Democrat federal conferences.

So here’s some blurb. Be more enthused by the idea of going to it than I am.

In recent years, the hottest place to be on the Saturday night of Liberal Democrat conference has been the Lib Dem Disco. #LibDemDisco even trended on twitter last year. They are back for the fourth time this year. Guest DJ’s already announced are Newbie Queen Daisy Benson, former MEP Baroness Sarah Ludford and Rock Goddess Kelly-Marie Blundell. Tickets are just £10 and can be bought online in advance to beat the queue on the night. The venue have promised there’ll be more bar staff on duty than in previous years and you get a sparkly wristband. So if you’ve always harboured a secret desire to do the Macarena with an MP get your tickets at www.libdemdisco.co.uk.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.