Good, modest and disappointing: Lib Dem council by-election results
Three council by-elections this week and the Liberal Democrat bag of mixed election results is back once again.
The best news: a candidate this time when there was none last time who secured nearly 20% of the vote.
The modest step forward news: another ward with a Lib Dem candidate this time unlike last, though with a rather modest vote haul.
The disappointing news: the ward where the Lib Dems were a decent second last time that had no Lib Dem candidate this time.
(Full result to come.)
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
