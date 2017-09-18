Which three English regions voted most heavily for Remain in the European referendum?

Here’s the list to choose from, in alphabetic order:

East of England

East Midlands

London

North East

North West

South East

South West and Gibraltar

West Midlands

Yorkshire and the Humber

(Answer below, along with its significance)

The top three were:

London (60% Remain)

South East (48% Remain)

and…

South West and Gibraltar* (47% Remain)

That mere 1% difference between the South East and South West, along with the South West’s appearance at number three, is very relevant for Liberal Democrat strategy.

The South West has been, and continues to be, one of the party’s strongest areas. Which leads sometimes to the reasonable question ‘so is a strategy so heavily focused on Remain voters wise given that the South West voted Leave?’ To which the answer is, ‘yes, because the South West was one of the most heavily Remain voting areas’.

* Gibraltar is so small compared with the South West that this 47% figure reflects the South West and isn’t simply a quirk caused by Gibraltar’s very high Remain vote.

Thanks to nw12398 on Reddit for prompting the thought for this post.