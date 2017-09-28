10/12ths good news for Liberal Democrats in council by-elections

A full dozen council by-elections this week, with one Lib Dem defence in the mix. That one is in Scotland, caused by Jamie Stone’s victory in the general election resulting in him now standing down as a local councillor.

Across the twelve, there are 10 Lib Dem candidates including in the first result in, from a ward which didn’t have a Lib Dem candidate on the last three outings:

Even better to see a Lib Dem candidate in Barnsley as not only has this ward never had a Lib Dem candidate since it was first contested in 2004, but John Ellis-Mourant this time even managed a clear second place:

Next up a ward which hadn’t previously had a Lib Dem candidate since 2008:

Then one of the two wards without a Lib Dem candidate, even though this one had always had one until last year:

Elsewhere, the first Lib Dem candidate since 2008 in this ward:

Two Lib Dem candidates too in St. Edmundsbury in wards which most frequently are won unopposed by the Conservatives (11 out of 14 times they wards have been fought, and none of the remaining three times saw a Lib Dem candidate):

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

