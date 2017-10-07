Essential campaigning tools: CrowdTangle Chrome extension

Following last week’s Full Page Screen Capture extension for Chrome, here’s another very useful one for the political campaigner: CrowdTangle.

This free Chrome extension (not to be confused with the same firm’s paid-for services) lets you easily see how much social media sharing any web page has had on Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

It also, and perhaps most usefully, shows you where the public parts of that sharing have taken place on a slightly different trio of social networks. Where the sharing has taken place in public on Facebook, Twitter or reddit, you can click through to see the actual interactions and conversations.

Very useful if, for example, you want to see who has shared on Twitter a story from your local newspaper website and what people have been saying about it:

Looking for another useful online tool? Take a look at Buffer.