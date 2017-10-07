Lib Dem Caroline Pidgeon is the most popular GLA group leader with voters
New polling commissioned by the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) shows that Lib Dem London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon is the most popular of the groups leaders with London voters.
Both Labour and Conservative voters gave Caroline Pidgeon the highest ratings, beating their own party’s group leaders.
Here’s the percentage of voters saying that they think each person is doing a good job:
- Caroline Pidgeon (Lib Dem) – 11% (7% amongst Conservatives, 12% amongst Labour, 27% amongst Lib Dems)
- Sian Berry (Green) – 9% (5% Conservatives, 14% Labour, 11% Lib Dems)
- Gareth Bacon (Conservative) – 4% (3% Conservatives, 2% Labour, 3% Lib Dems)
- Len Duvall (Labour) – 4% (3% Conservatives, 5% Labour, 7% Lib Dems)
Caroline Pidgeon also tops the table on net ratings too.
