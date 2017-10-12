Independent councillor joins Lib Dems ahead of council elections

News from Colchester:

A founding member of an independent group has joined the Liberal Democrats in a bid become a borough councillor and cut the scale of a proposed new town.

Andrea Luxford-Vaughan, a founding member of the Wivenhoe Independents, has joined the party with immediate effect.

A member of Wivenhoe Town Council for ten years, Mrs Luxford-Vaughan has led campaigns on subjects such as home-to-school transport, improved train access and curbing excessive housing development.

The married mum-of-two – who will join forces with fellow Lib Dem Mark Cory, a member of Colchester Council’s ruling cabinet – said: “Winning the election in May requires the support of an experienced team.

“Having worked very closely with Mark over the last few years, it became clear that my views on local issues would be welcomed by the Liberal Democrats.

“Together, we will win the Wivenhoe seat by focusing on the specific needs of our local residents and working tirelessly to help shape Colchester Council policy for the good of our town.” [Braintree & Witham Times]