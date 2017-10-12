New Lib Dem spokespersons team announced
Announcing the new team, which features two former leaders in the form of Tim Farron and the improbably hip Ming Campbell, current party leader Vince Cable said:
I am fortunate to lead such a great, gender-balanced team, which is comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners.
The team has a wealth of senior ministerial experience. It also includes the former council leaders of Newcastle and Liverpool, signalling my intention to restore and build on our local government base.
Here is the full list which excludes Norman Lamb – who has said he wants to concentrate on his other work, such as cross-party campaigning on health issues:
- Vince Cable – Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Twickenham
- Jo Swinson – Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Spokesperson on Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, MP for East Dunbartonshire
- Jane Bonham Carter – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Culture, Media and Sport
- Tom Brake – Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Exiting the European Union and International Trade, MP for Carshalton and Wallington
- Sal Brinton – Liberal Democrat Party President
- Lorely Burt – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Small Businesses
- Menzies Campbell – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Defence
- Alistair Carmichael – Commons Chief Whip, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Northern Ireland, MP for Orkney and Shetland
- Ed Davey – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Home Affairs, MP for Kingston & Surbiton
- Dee Doocey – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson without Portfolio
- Tim Farron – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs & North of England, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale
- Lynne Featherstone – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change
- Chris Fox – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy
- Wera Hobhouse – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, MP for Bath
- Christine Humphreys – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Wales
- Meral Hussein Ece – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Equalities
- Christine Jardine – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, MP for Edinburgh-West
- Judith Jolly – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health
- Susan Kramer – Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson
- Stephen Lloyd – Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions Spokesperson, MP for Eastbourne
- Jonathan Marks – Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson
- Layla Moran – Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
- Dick Newby – Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords
- Caroline Pidgeon – Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for London
- Jenny Randerson – Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson
- Shas Sheehan – Liberal Democrat International Development Spokesperson
- John Shipley – Lord Shipley, Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson
- Jamie Stone – Liberal Democrat Armed Forces Spokesperson, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Ben Stoneham – Liberal Democrat Lords Chief Whip
- Mike Storey – Liberal Democrat Young People Spokesperson
