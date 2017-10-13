Huge swing from the Conservatives as Lib Dems gain council seat

Five Conservative defences and three Labour defences make up this week’s tally of eight council by-elections.

Those eight contests have six Liberal Democrat candidates. Always disappointing to miss out on some (especially given the importance of fighting every election), though at least in these two cases they are wards the party hasn’t fought in well over a decade. Even in much better times, we weren’t standing in them.

First up, a Lib Dem gain in Three Rivers with a huge swing from the Conservatives in what had been a split Lib Dem/Conservative ward and a collapse in the Ukip vote:

Congratulations to Keith Martin and the team. Three Rivers was also the scene of an impressive by-election win back in July.

Up in Sheffield, a big increase in the Lib Dem vote and another collapse for Ukip:

This ward is next door to Mosborough, scene of a dramatic Lib Dem by-election win last year when Momentum notoriously was organising a volunteer phone bank on the day – but to call Labour members about Jeremy Corbyn rather than to call voters about the by-election.

Not quite such good news in Warrington in one of the three contests caused by a councillor resigning after becoming an MP in June, although Ukip fell again:

Ashfield saw the second of those three contests, and a Lib Dem candidate this time:

Oh look, another collapse in the Ukip vote.

Elsewhere no Lib Dem candidate alas:

No Ukip candidate this time although there was last time.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

