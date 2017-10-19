Is it eight or nine local council by-elections this week?

Eight or nine council by-elections this week? It was scheduled to be nine, but one ward in South Oxfordshire produced only a Conservative candidate at close of nominations, resulting in their election unopposed. The other wards see seven Liberal Democrat candidates in total, a slip on the last few weeks but still up on some of the poor runs of the past.

First in, a Conservative hold in a ward that used to regularly have Liberal Democrat candidates until last time (2015). Good to see that pattern returning.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

