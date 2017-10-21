Combinations such as wine and food are often discussed and tuned to maximise pleasure. One combination, however, both gives me great pleasure when got right and I’ve not heard anyone else talk about. It’s matching the right audio book with the right walk.

The basic formula of book about place whilst walking around said place is, well, a little basic. More fun (and flexibility) comes from complimenting the experiences rather than the literal contents of the two, such as today.

On audio book was John le Carré’s The Spy Who Came In From The Cold and under my feet and in my eyes was Zurich. It does not feature in the book but it has just the right ambience for an espionage thriller.

A winning combo even without Tim Goodman as the narrator.